West Ham player has asked Sullivan to let him leave after PL rival see three bids rejected

Aaron Cresswell is hoping that West Ham will accept a bid from Wolves for the defender after rejecting three offers from Julen Lopetegui’s side so far.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (30/7; page 59), which notes that the 33-year-old is keen to move to Molineux to be closer to the North-West.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It does appear that Aaron Cresswell has probably now made his final appearance for West Ham. Of course, he has been an outstanding servant for the Hammers, making 331 appearances for the club in all competitions. Declan Rice previously suggested that he is a ‘top, top player‘.

Cresswell pushing for Wolves move as West Ham reject three bids

It has been apparent for some time however, that the club have needed to replace him. But the West Ham hierarchy are seemingly not willing to let him go without a fight.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The Sun on Sunday (30/7; page 59) reports that Wolves have now made three bids for Cresswell. The latest offer was worth £2 million.

But despite Cresswell wanting the move to West Ham’s Premier League rivals, the Hammers are demanding more money for the veteran.

It is claimed that Cresswell has gone as far as to speak with David Sullivan to ask for an exit to be sanctioned.

You would imagine that a deal will be agreed at some stage. Certainly, it hardly does West Ham many favours to keep Cresswell beyond this summer.

He has previously been one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League. But his performances have been in decline for a little while. And if he is not too happy to stick around, he is hardly likely to rediscover his best form once again in the future.

Much may depend on what West Ham’s valuation actually is. But if the two clubs are not too far away, you would think that it would be best for all for a compromise to be reached.