West Ham planning £43m swoop for one of ‘the five best’ midfielders in Europe

West Ham United are currently in pursuit of midfield reinforcements ahead of the start of the new season.

The Hammers sold their talismanic captain Declan Rice to the tune of £100million up front a few weeks ago.

While West Ham have made a big profit they can now reinvest, they must get Rice’s replacement spot on.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

A report from Italy has now claimed that the Hammers are looking at an experienced international captain.

Spazio Inter has reported that West Ham have ‘seriously targeted’ Inter Milan’s Hakan Calnahoglu.

Apparently, the Hammers are planning a ‘€50million madness’ (£43million) in hope of landing the Turkey skipper.

Now, the report suggests that West Ham are looking at Calhanoglu as a future Lucas Paqueta replacement.

Not that Paqueta’s future is uncertain, but they apparently fear they could lose him at some point in the near future.

With that in mind, Calhanoglu would be a replacement for the Brazilian, added the report.

At the same time, the 29-year-old is an incredibly versatile player who can certainly play in central midfield.

As per Transfermarkt, he has featured pretty much everywhere on the pitch except defence and goal in his career.

With that in mind, he could well be a potential replacement for Rice.

‘I’m not far from De Bruyne’

Calhanoglu has won four trophies at Inter Milan, for whom he has made 95 appearances.

He has also made over 100 appearances for AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as winning 78 Turkey caps.

Calhanoglu also has confidence, telling Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this year that he feels he’s one of the best midfielders in Europe.

“In my role, I see myself among the five best in Europe, I say this with humility but awareness,” he said, via GFNI.

“I’m not far from De Bruyne or Modric. Maybe in this period those who play in the Premier League have more visibility.”

Photo by Mattia Pistoia – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Our view

As far as transfer speculation goes, this is one we don’t see happening for a number of reasons.

Admittedly, West Ham really could do with a solid midfielder who can hit the ground running.

Calhanoglu is very much one of the top midfielders in European football, so he is a good shout.

However, it remains to be seen whether West Ham would spent close to £50million on a player who’s nearly 30 and hasn’t played Premier League football before.

For comparison’s sake, Alexis Mac Allister cost Liverpool an initial £35million, and he’s 24 with considerable Premier League experience.

Also, it remains to be seen whether the player himself wants to make the move, and whether Inter will sell him. They apparently see him as indispensable.