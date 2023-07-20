West Ham on verge of signing ‘exceptional’ talent – Fabrizio Romano

West Ham are close to making an exciting attacking signing this summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano sharing that a deal for Carlos Borges is nearly complete.

West Ham have lost Declan Rice this summer, but the reported £105million deal means that they have a fairly hefty transfer budget.

They need it to not only replace the midfielder but to improve the squad in multiple areas.

“With Europe to contend with again, they will not want a repeat of the 14th place Premier League finish they had last season.

Manchester City have a great academy with many talents and West Ham are no doubt definitely using that to their advantage this summer.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

West Ham close to signing Borges

Romano tweeted out this exciting West Ham transfer news. He said: “West Ham are closing in on deal to sign Carlos Borges from Manchester City on permament transfer.

“Verbal agreement in place for 2004 winger, fee around £14m. As always, Man City will include buy back clause into the deal. Details being finalised then here we go.”

The 19 year-old left-winger looks a very exciting talent and he is most definitely one of the most exciting prospects in the academy at Manchester City.

In 79 youth appearances for the club, Borges has managed 55 goals and 42 assists. This is an absolutely ridiculous tally and has also helped the club win youth trophies.

Borges was integral in helping the club lift four youth League titles. He was also the top goal scorer in Premier League 2 last season.

In November last year, City U21 boss Brian Barry-Murphy deemed him an “exceptional lad and a great guy” whose “attacking qualities are obvious”.

Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

This is an excellent signing for West Ham should the deal be completed. Borges looks a top young prospect with world-class potential.

He is very prolific and for £14million, he looks to be a top bargain. Now, it is up to manager David Moyes to slowly integrate him into the team and get the best out of him.