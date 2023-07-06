West Ham offered chance to sign CL winner in a swap deal for Scamacca

AC Milan have reportedly offered Divock Origi to West Ham United in a swap deal for Gianluca Scamacca this summer.

The Hammers are on the verge of losing their captain and best player – Declan Rice. He is all set to move to Arsenal in the coming days, which is a big blow for David Moyes’ side.

However, the one positive is that Rice’s sale brings in a lot of money. West Ham can use that to sign top-quality players, but if Gianluca Di Marzio is to be believed, they won’t need a penny to sign Champions League winner Divock Origi.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

AC Milan propose Divock Origi – Gianluca Scamacca swap deal to West Ham

West Ham signed Gianluca Scamacca last summer for a whopping £35.5 million. (Sky Sports)

The Italian was viewed by many as the perfect man to lead the Hammers’ line in the Premier League and in Europe, but his debut season here in England was one he’d like to forget.

Scamacca managed eight goals in 27 appearances before injuries really troubled him. He didn’t play a game for the Hammers in the Premier League after January, and he underwent surgery on his knee in April.

Now, rumours about his future have been going around, and Di Marzio claims AC Milan want to give him an opportunity to return to Italy.

Their proposal is a swap deal that would see Origi, a player described as a ‘Liverpool legend’ by Jurgen Klopp (Sky Sports), move to the London Stadium.

However, it has been claimed that the idea is not ‘taking off’ and it’s unlikely that this will happen.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

TBR View:

Scamacca just does not fit David Moyes’ system, does he?

The Italian is a fantastic striker, but he didn’t look comfortable in the role he was asked to play last season, and injuries following the turn of the year made it even more difficult for him to adapt.

Scamacaa is still a very good player. He has all the qualities to succeed at the top level, but a move away from West Ham may just be the best thing for all parties.

However, we just can’t see the Hammers accepting a swap deal that would see Origi move the other way.