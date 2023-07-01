West Ham now want ‘unstoppable’ PL star, ‘top target’ has been offered £200k-a-week deal by PL rivals

The latest reports suggest that West Ham are now interested in making a move for winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.

According to The Mirror, Zaha is a ‘top target’ for West Ham this summer. The Premier League star is now officially available on a free transfer after his contract at Crystal Palace expired at the end of June.

The player could still stay at Palace. He has reportedly been offered a huge £200k-a-week deal by the South London side. For now, he is currently weighing up his options.

With West Ham now in Europe, it will be interesting to see if they do officially make a move for the Ivory Coast winger.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham want Zaha

Zaha is a proven top-quality Premier League winger. He would add some great attacking quality to the West Ham side and would arguably be their best attacker.

The ‘unstoppable‘ player has scored 68 Premier League goals, managed 29 assists and featured over 300 times in the division.

It would be a great signing for West Ham, but they shouldn’t offer him a mammoth wage like the Eagles have. This could ruin the wage structure of the club.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

They could tempt him on a lower wage as they are currently playing in Europe for the third season in a row. They also recently won the Europa Conference League.

Despite this, it isn’t the biggest step up for Zaha. He may decide to wait and see if a Champions League club want to sign him.

The winger is in no rush and he is biding his time to make sure he makes the right choice. With him now 30 years-old, it is the last chance for him to get a big move.