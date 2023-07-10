West Ham now want to sign 21 year-old league champion; Guardiola thinks he’s ‘exceptional’ – journalist

The latest news from journalist Alex Howell has suggested that West Ham are interested in defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Manchester City player was on loan at Burnley and helped the team gain promotion as they won the Championship last season.

Harwood-Bellis then captained the England U21 side at the Euro’s. The captain shone at the tournament as the Three Lions won the competition.

The centre-back played the full 90 minutes in five out of the six matches. The England U21 side didn’t concede a goal for the whole tournament.

Photo by Lasha Kuprashvili/MB Media/Getty Images

West Ham want Harwood-Bellis

It is no shock to see the 21 year-old defender attract interest from Premier League sides, especially after that great tournament.

Journalist Alex Howell reported this transfer update on Twitter. He said: “England U21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis is attracting interest from Fulham and West Ham. He’s got one year left on his deal at Man City.”

The Englishman would be a great signing for West Ham. They definitely need to strengthen the defence as they were in a relegation battle for most of the season.

Not only is Harwood-Bellis good at defending but he is also great on the ball and is not worried about keeping hold of the ball when he needs to.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

With the player, who Pep Guardiola labelled as ‘exceptional‘, having only one year left on his contract, Manchester City may be tempted to cash in.

This would be great news for West Ham as they should be able to sign him for a relatively cheap deal. They should also be able to beat Fulham to the signing if needed as the Hammers are in the Europa League next season.