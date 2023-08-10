West Ham United now want to sign Manchester City attacker Cole Palmer this summer.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared more details about West Ham’s latest dealings with Pep Guardiola’s side.

West Ham and Manchester City look set to enter talks once again this summer.

At the beginning of the transfer window, Man City entered the race to sign Declan Rice.

They eventually decided against signing the England international as they were put off by his price tag.

In the end, Arsenal ended up spending a record fee for the 24-year-old, but Man City haven’t taken their eye off the London Stadium.

The Premier League champions are now interested in signing Lucas Paqueta as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It would be a huge loss for West Ham if the Brazilian did go and they’re desperate to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

West Ham now want to sign Cole Palmer as they look to improve their attacking options.

The 21-year-old scored the opening goal in the Community Shield final on Sunday.

He may have thought this would be his breakout season at The Etihad, but if Paqueta arrives, he may need to move on.

West Ham want Palmer

The report from the Evening Standard suggests Palmer could end up being used as a makeweight in the Paqueta deal.

It’s not clear yet whether it would be a loan or permanent deal for Palmer and no valuation is offered for the youngster.

Palmer would be brought in as a right winger which could allow David Moyes to move Jarrod Bowen into a more central role.

Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of Palmer and once said: “Cole [Palmer] has a special quality in front of the box, a talent that is difficult to find.

“When he has the ball there, most of the time it ends up in the net. It’s difficult to find that.

“I know how it works with young players. We have to be calm and patient. His position is the second team but at the same time, he trains with us and works with our principles.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Guardiola went on to describe Palmer as an ‘incredible investment‘ by Man City after coming through the club’s academy.

It’s easy to see why West Ham would want Palmer, but he’s not worth signing if it means losing Paqueta.

The Brazilian is arguably West Ham’s most important player after Rice’s departure.

Given the struggles they’ve had to replace their previous captain, it might be even more difficult to find someone who can fill Paqueta’s shoes.