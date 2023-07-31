West Ham now want 25-year-old one year after he was sold by Arsenal

West Ham United are interested in signing Konstantinos Mavropanos, one year after the defender was sold permanently by Arsenal.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which notes that Wolves are also admirers of the Greece international.

Konstantinos Mavropanos‘ time at Arsenal probably did not play out how he would have hoped. The centre-back spent four years on the books at the Emirates. However, he only made a handful of appearances for the Gunners.

West Ham eye Mavropanos

He spent his last season at the club on loan with Stuttgart. And after helping the club stay in the Bundesliga, Mavropanos joined permanently for just £3 million last summer.

It appears that he could soon get the chance to return to England. The Sun reports that both West Ham and Wolves want the 25-year-old.

Arsenal meanwhile, could be line to receive a share of the fee – if he does end up moving once again.

It has been an incredibly frustrating summer for West Ham fans. There would have been real optimism that Declan Rice’s expected departure would enable the Hammers to actually move forward.

However, with the new Premier League season looming, West Ham are actually yet to make a first-team signing in this window.

There is still time, and there is obviously a lot of money to spend. But teams may not hesitate to ramp prices up when West Ham now come calling.

Certainly, a deal for Mavropanos is unlikely to really excite the West Ham fanbase given that he did struggle so much for game-time at a time when Arsenal were very average.

But the unrest is only going to grow if David Moyes is waiting much longer for that first signing.