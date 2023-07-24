West Ham now think ‘amazing’ £40m player wants to sign for them

West Ham United are continuing to look for new midfielders as they look to spend the Declan Rice money wisely this summer.

The Hammers pocketed more than £100m for Rice after they sold him to Arsenal. However, David Moyes now faces a problem in terms of replacements, with a number of players on his list.

A host of names have been linked with a move to the club.

But according to Sky Sports today, Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is a player the Hammers are growing increasingly confident of signing.

Sky claims that West Ham feel they’ve had encouragement from the player’s side and that the Saints skipper is more than open to the move to London.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ward-Prowse is among a number of players at Southampton who are expected to be able to leave the club this summer. Romeo Lavia is another name tipped to leave the club, meaning Southampton could be looking for a brand new midfield.

West Ham are looking at a number of other players. Joao Palhinha is one of their key targets, although the Fulham man injured himself in pre-season.

Ward-Prowse perfect for West Ham

The Southampton man isn’t going to replace Declan Rice really but there is plenty of qualities the England man brings to the table.

Dubbed an ‘amazing‘ talent, Ward-Prowse brings an element of set-piece quality to the table and would bring different things to that which Rice did.

Replacing Rice might take more than one player, but signing Ward-Prowse would go a long way to replacing the new Arsenal star.