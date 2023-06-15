West Ham now talking about signing £50m attacker this summer, Jurgen Klopp says he’s ‘unbelievable’

West Ham United have reportedly held talks over signing Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes this summer.

That’s according to The Guardian, which claims the Hammers will face stern competition for the 25-year-old’s signature.

David Moyes will be keen to bolster his squad this summer after guiding West Ham to a Europa Conference League title.

The Hammers have qualified for the Europa League thanks to a 2-1 win in Prague, which should help them attract better-quality players.

West Ham are expected to add some fresh faces to their forward line and Harvey Barnes has emerged as a target for Moyes.

West Ham hold talks over Barnes

The Guardian reports that West Ham have already held talks over snapping up Barnes from Leicester this summer.

It’s noted that Moyes’ men will face stiff competition for the winger, with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham all interested.

Of course, Barnes was part of the Leicester side which suffered relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Englishman put up brilliant numbers in a struggling side though, managing 14 goal involvements in the league.

West Ham are in desperate need of some added quality up-front, with Said Benrahma mainly playing off the left-hand side over the past season.

The Hammers did move to bring in Maxwel Cornet last summer, but the Ivory Coast international has struggled with fitness and form.

Barnes would undoubtedly be a brilliant addition to Moyes’ squad and has been lauded as an ‘unbelievable’ talent by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

He said: “Barnes is probably one of the biggest talents, I’m not sure if he is respected or appreciated as much as he should be, he is an unbelievable player to be honest, a proper Leicester product.” as quoted by The Metro.

West Ham are clearly keen to get ahead of the competition when it comes to signing Barnes.

He’ll be an attractive option for many clubs in the Premier League, especially after Leicester’s relegation.

A move to east London would probably suit Barnes too, with West Ham hoping to kick on after securing their first major trophy in over 40 years.