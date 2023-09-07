West Ham now said to have an attacker who is worth twice as much as Romelu Lukaku

West Ham’s transfer business this summer was nothing short of brilliant.

There’s a reason the Hammers are flying high in the Premier League at the moment, and it’s partially down to their summer additions, and the scary thing is that the best may be yet to come.

Indeed, Mohammed Kudus is yet to make his first start for West Ham, and he could well be the best signing the Hammers made this summer.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Signed for £40m, the east London club may have gotten a bargain here, as according to the data collated by CIES, the attacker is actually worth more than €60m (£50m).

Of course, it’s incredibly difficult to read much into these valuations these days as they are constantly fluctuating, but just to give you some context, Kudus is being valued at double the amount the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Folarin Balogun are – that’s the sort of player we’re talking about here.

In fact, Kudus is seen by CIES as West Ham’s most valuable player at the moment, and after knocking back big-money offers for Lucas Paqueta this summer, that is serious praise.

Of course, whether or not Kudus can ultimately justify this sort of hype in the Premier League remains to be seen, but after a string of solid performances for Ajax and, perhaps mre impressively, Ghana at international level, we wouldn’t back against him.

Kudus appears to be a real bargain for West Ham, and if he continues to grow and improve, he could well be sold for a gigantic profit in a few years’ time.

The former Ajax man is certainly a player to watch as West Ham embark on what could be a very exciting campaign.