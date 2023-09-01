West Ham now progressing in talks to sign ‘outstanding’ £25m player

West Ham United are making progress in their deadline day bid to try and sign Filip Kostic from Juventus.

The Hammers are looking to add to the ranks before the 11pm deadline and there is a hope at the club that a couple of deals could get over the line.

One of the deals West Ham are looking to close is that of Kostic. The 30-year-old is open to a new challenge and the Hammers have expressed their interest in him in recent days.

And according to 90Min, it seems a deal for the Hammers to sign Kostic is now progressing along.

Photo by Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images

90Min’s transfer blog (11:45) claims that both permanent and loan deals for Kostic are being discussed.

West Ham have done well in the window to sign a number of players with the money raise via the sale of Declan Rice. Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus have all arrived for big money.

The addition of Kostic, who has been lauded as an ‘outstanding’ winger, would add yet more quality to the ranks for the Hammers.

David Moyes had asked to be backed this summer and in the end, it seems he has got his wish with a late flurry of signings.