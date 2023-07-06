West Ham now place defender drawing Van Dijk comparisons on their shortlist

The latest reports suggest that West Ham United have an interest in Serie A defender Perr Schuurs this summer transfer window.

According to gianlucadimarzio.com, West Ham are now interested in the Torino defender. Apparently, he is now on West Ham’s shortlist as David Moyes looks to strengthen his defence.

The club are apparently ready to open talks with Torino for Schuurs in the next couple of days. This is to see whether a deal can be agreed or to find out if it is not feasable.

It has also been previously reported that fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested in the player.

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

West Ham want Perr Schuurs

There is no doubting Schuurs. The centre-back is highly-rated and has even drawn some comparisons to Virgil van Dijk.

The ‘incredible‘ 23 year-old has bags of potential and would massively strengthen the Hammers squad next season for sure.

They need a lot of squad depth as they are also playing in the Europa League. After winning the Europa Conference League, they will be hoping that they are able to go far in Europe again.

This incredible run last season caused issues in the division as they were involved in a relegation battle for a lot of the campaign.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

To make sure they don’t have a repeat of this, they need better strength in depth. Signings like Schuurs would tick a lot of boxes for the club.

David Moyes has one year left on his contract. No doubt he will hope he is backed so that he can prove that he deserves another contract at the club.

With him bringing Europe as well as a European trophy to West Ham during his second stint as manager, many will feel like he has definitely enjoyed a great period in charge of the club.

The big thing for the Hammers now is if he can continue to help them push on and become a side consistently battling for a European spot.