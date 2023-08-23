West Ham now must decide whether to pay £42m for ‘perfect’ target, he ‘wants move’ – journalist

West Ham are not giving up on transfer target Mohammed Kudus and a couple of journalists have provided an update on the player.

It has been no secret that West Ham want to make some attacking signings this summer and Kudus is on the list.

Journalist Ryan Taylor shared the latest on West Ham trying to sign the attacking player. He said: “Talks still live for Mohammed Kudus, case of submitting third bid or walking away.”

Meanwhile fellow journalist Ben Jacobs also provided an update on West Ham’s pursuit of the player. He said: “West Ham still in talks for Mohammed Kudus after seeing a €42m offer rejected. Ajax now want closer to €50m and sense other late-window suitors may enter the race. Ajax relaxed about situation because they’d love to keep Kudus beyond this window, but player wants to move.”

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\ Getty Images

West Ham still trying to sign Kudus

It is definitely a positive update from the two journalists and the Hammers are still in talks about whether to make a third bid.

Thew new asking price of £42million is a lot but with them only a few million away from the figure Ajax want, and the club with a big transfer budget due to the sale of Declan Rice, it feels like they can definitely match the valuation of Ajax, or at least get close to it.

The fact that Kudus wants to move will no doubt help the Irons as well. Ajax will not want to keep someone who is not 100% committed in their squad.

Kudus is highly-rated, and with him being labelled as ‘perfect‘, you can see why West Ham want to sign him this summer.

Photo by NESimages/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hopefully the Hammers can get this possible transfer sorted. The signing of Kudus would be a huge statement of intent and would add some much-needed attacking quality to the squad.

They have the Europa League as well as the Premier League to deal with and they will want to compete well in both.