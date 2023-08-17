West Ham now more likely to sign £23m forward than Mohammed Kudus this summer

West Ham United’s talks over a deal to sign Elye Wahi are reportedly ‘more progressed’ than a move for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet providing an update on West Ham’s interest in Wahi.

West Ham have begun to ramp up their efforts to bolster David Moyes’ squad before the window slams shut on September 1.

The Hammers have snapped up James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez after losing their captain Declan Rice last month.

Moyes is keen to bring in a new forward player as he bids to add more quality to his frontline, with the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Montpellier’s Elye Wahi said to be of interest.

And it seems that at this stage, West Ham are more likely to press ahead with their attempts to land Wahi.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Ham more likely to sign Wahi than Kudus

The Guardian reports that Wahi is under consideration at West Ham as Lucas Paqueta has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

Wahi has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

And if Paqueta completes a move to Manchester this summer, the outlet claims that a move for Wahi is ‘likely’.

Indeed, talks for Wahi are ‘more progressed’ than negotiations over a move for Kudus at this stage.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Wahi has impressed in France with Montpellier as he netted 19 times in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last time out.

It’s fair to say that West Ham are in desperate need of a new striker after Gianluca Scamacca’s departure and Michail Antonio’s dip in form.

But Montpellier have already knocked back a bid from Frankfurt worth around £23 million for Wahi, meaning West Ham will have to better the German outfit’s offer.