West Ham now in talks over ‘unbelievable’ £45m defensive target, he’s been told he can leave

West Ham are looking to strengthen this summer and one of their transfer targets has just been told that he can leave his club.

With a lot going on at West Ham at the moment and the season starting in less than week, the club need to get a move on and finally start signing some players this transfer window.

They are wanting to strengthen their defence and reports from TEAMtalk have shared that West Ham are one of three Premier League clubs now in talks to try and sign Trevoh Chalobah.

Crystal Palace and Everton are also keen. More so, Chelsea have apparently told the defender that he can leave this summer. They are open to him leaving on a permanent or a loan deal.

West Ham want to sign Trevoh Chalobah

It is no shock to see West Ham looking at defenders. Kurt Zouma is very injury prone and Angelo Ogbonna is now 35 years-old.

They have some good defenders but they also have some who lack quality and they definitely need more strength in depth in the back line.

With the club also in Europe next season, they need to make sure that they have a squad who are able to deal with heavy fixture congestion. This was something they struggled with last season.

Chalobah, who has had some “unbelievable” performances, would be a great option for West Ham. The 24 year-old centre-back, who is also versatile as he can play as a defensive midfielder, has already shown that he suits the Premier League.

He is also a player who has the potential to grow even more. With West Ham yet to make a signing this summer transfer window, there are worries about how well they will perform.

West Ham need to make some signings or they could be involved near the bottom half of the division. After losing Declan Rice and also winning the Europa Conference League last season, it is surprising to see how the club are acting in the transfer window. Chelsea have apparently set an asking price of £45million for Chalobah.