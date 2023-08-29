West Ham now have £15m bid rejected for Brazilian striker once dubbed ‘the next Neymar’, club do not want to sell

West Ham United have now had a bid rejected for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto and the Brazilian club insist he’s not for sale.

That’s according to the Express who share that Tim Steidten is working tirelessly to sign a striker before the deadline.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

The report says that Tim Steidten is now in Brazil and intends to explore a deal for Flamengo striker Pedro after failing with the Alberto bid.

West Ham’s opening bid for Alberto was believed to be around £15m, and Corinthians have made it very clear he’s not for sale.

The East London club have of course had a very successful week or so in the transfer market otherwise.

Along with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Mohammed Kudus is now a West Ham player.

And seeing the impact that the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have already had, there’s plenty of reason for excitement.

If the club are able to secure a striker before the deadline then it will be a quite remarkable turnaround in this window.

Corinthians have rejected West Ham’s bid for Alberto

Alberto, once dubbed as ‘the next Neymar’, has had an interesting career to date at just 22-years-old.

Now back in Brazil, Alberto was actually sold to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in 2022.

Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Joining from Brazil’s Internacional, Alberto was then loaned to Corinthians before he later completed a permanent move.

And given his new club’s position on any deal, it seems Yuri Alberto is unlikely to become a West Ham player.

On the topic of West Ham strikers, it was early reported that Everton held interest in Danny Ings.

However, Ings is said to want to stay at the club in order to fight for his place alongside Michail Antonio.

It’s clear that David Moyes is building a competitive squad, one equipped for a Europa League campaign.

But having had a bid rejected it doesn’t seem Alberto will be leaving Corinthians for West Ham any time soon.