West Ham now fancy their chances of making another ‘world-class’ signing after Alvarez – Sky journalist

West Ham are trying to make some summer signings and there is positive news as it looks like they are confident that they can sign one of their defensive targets.

This summer has not been great so far for West Ham as they lost Declan Rice and are yet to officially make a signing.

Thankfully, the week of the Premier League returning has seen them start to act, and reports suggest that Edson Alvarez will be their first signing.

Now, Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has shared that they are now optimistic that they will be able to complete the signing of reported target Harry Maguire after Edson Alvarez.

West Ham optimistic that they can sign Magure

Speaking via Sky Sports News, journalist for Sky Sports Melissa Reddy provided an update on West Ham’s pursuit of Maguire. She said: “West Ham are trying to do a double raid on Manchester United. There’s a lot more optimism on their end of getting a deal for Harry Maguire over the line.

“Their £30million bid for the defender is still under consideration by Manchester United. Now the club had valued him around £40million but a compromise in the region of £35million could see a transfer happen. So West Ham United are not so far off in terms of price points for Maguire.”

“Erik Ten Haag has made it quite clear that he’s happy to keep Maguire in the squad as part of his centre-back options but the club do not want to be obstructed to him getting more minutes elsewhere. So talks are ongoing with West Ham. That is close. In terms of add-ons you can see the compromise of £35million being easily reached.”

This is a huge update for the club who desperately need to improve their defence. Last season, they conceded 55 goals in the division. This was a huge reason for them finishing 14th.

The Manchester United centre-back is a leader who would help improve the quality of the Hammers defence. The English international has had some ‘world class’ moments over the years and with West Ham also in Europe next season, his experience would be key.

He is clearly a top target of the club and it will be interesting to see how quickly West Ham can get the deal done this summer.