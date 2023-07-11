West Ham now eyeing 27-year-old winger Rio Ferdinand labelled an ‘unbelievable’ signing for PL rival

West Ham United are interested in signing Demarai Gray this summer, with Everton open to offers for the winger in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the Hammers are one of a number of Premier League sides eyeing the 27-year-old.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It is hard to say Demarai Gray has not proved to be a brilliant signing for Everton. As reported by Sky Sports, he cost the Toffees just £1.7 million following his move from Bayer Leverkusen.

West Ham eyeing Demarai Gray

And he has since gone on to score 12 goals for the club in all competitions. Nevertheless, it appears that Sean Dyche’s side are prepared to let the winger move on this summer.

Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

90min reports that West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford all have their eye on the Jamaica international. Everton meanwhile, plan to listen to offers for the player.

It is not clear how much the Toffees want for the former Leicester City man. But you would imagine that they would be looking to make a reasonable profit as they look to fund their own summer plans.

Nevertheless, he could be a shrewd signing for West Ham. The Hammers are gearing up for their return to the Europa League next year. And they certainly need further reinforcements in the final third.

Signing Gray would probably not capture the imagination of the West Ham fans. But if Everton are open to doing a deal at a reasonable price, it could be a good bit of business for David Moyes’ men.

Rio Ferdinand previously suggested that he was an ‘unbelievable‘ find for Everton. Perhaps a fresh challenge could be what he needs to reignite his career once again.