West Ham now eyeing 19-goal 28-year-old striker as Michail Antonio eyes exit

West Ham United are considering a move for Joel Pohjanpalo, with Michail Antonio keen to leave the Hammers this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which notes that Antonio is looking for a fresh challenge in this window.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Joel Pohjanpalo is unlikely to be a player West Ham fans would have previously known much about. And it is probably not a potential move that is likely to capture the imagination of frustrated supporters.

West Ham eyeing Pohjanpalo

Pohjanpalo enjoyed an outstanding year in Italy’s second tier last season, scoring 19 goals for Venezia. He scored 16 times in the Turkish top-flight the year before.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He has however, become something of a journeyman. The Finland international spent seven years on the books of Bayer Leverkusen earlier in his career. However, he only managed to make 28 appearances for the Bundesliga in all competitions during that time.

Instead, he was mostly sent out on loan. In fairness, he actually boasts an impressive record of a goal every 90 minutes during his entire Bundesliga career. And his record would suggest that something has clicked for him in more recent times.

But West Ham have had a really poor window so far. They sold their best player in Declan Rice. And they have not yet made a first-team signing – despite Rice netting them a record fee.

Antonio is coming towards the end of his career at the highest level. But replacing him with Pohjanpalo would be a real gamble given that he is unproven in the Premier League.

Perhaps a move will prove to be inspired. But if Pohjanpalo ends up at the London Stadium, there is no doubt that he will have a massive point to prove.