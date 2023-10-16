West Ham now expected to make move for ‘exceptional’ £31.5m PL star in January transfer window

West Ham are interested in signing Ian Maatsen as doubts continue to persist over his future with Chelsea.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which notes that Manchester City are also keen on the Dutchman ahead of the January transfer window.

It does appear increasingly likely that Ian Maatsen will leave Chelsea in the coming months. TEAMtalk notes that he is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. And so far, talks over an extension have not led to an agreement.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The 21-year-old has featured in all but two of Chelsea’s Premier League games so far this season. However, he has actually spent less than 90 minutes on the pitch across those six appearances.

West Ham expected to target Ian Maatsen again

TEAMtalk reports that Manchester City and West Ham are monitoring his situation. And the Hammers are expected to reignite their interest having looked at the 21-year-old in the summer window.

Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Maatsen had the chance to join Burnley for £31.5 million during the previous window. But you would imagine that Chelsea will do well to receive an offer of that sort of amount in January given his contract situation.

MORE WEST HAM UNITED STORIES

Contract situation opens the door to a superb bit of business

He would arguably be a really exciting addition to David Moyes’ ranks. West Ham ultimately enjoyed a brilliant summer window, as they successfully moved forwards after selling their best player.

They do still have an issue to address at left-back. And that potentially presents an opportunity to someone like Maatsen to come in and make the position their own.

Maatsen played a key role in Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League while on loan at Turf Moor last season. And he has been labelled an ‘exceptional‘ talent.

So if there is a chance for West Ham to do a deal in the January window, the Irons should be jumping at the opportunity to bring the youngster to the London Stadium.