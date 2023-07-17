West Ham now expected to make bid for ‘invaluable’ £35m star in coming days

West Ham United are now expected to make a bid for Edson Alvarez in the coming days, with the Hammers eyeing the Ajax star as a replacement for Declan Rice.

That is according to a report from the Daily Express, which notes that the Eredivisie side are willing to consider a fee of around £35 million for the Mexico international.

Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Edson Alvarez would be a really exciting signing for David Moyes’ side. West Ham actually have the opportunity to move forward this summer following the departure of Declan Rice.

West Ham to make Édson Álvarez bid in coming days

Rice’s move to Arsenal has handed West Ham’s transfer kitty a huge boost. And with that, the club have the means to kick on and improve ahead of the new season.

Photo by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

And it seems that a move for Alvarez is now imminent. The Daily Express reports that a bid is set to be made in the coming days. The 25-year-old has been earmarked as Moyes’ top target to replace the England international.

And it is suggested that his asking price has now dropped to closer to £35 million.

Alvarez is going to be under some pressure if he makes the move to the London Stadium. Ultimately, whoever replaces Declan Rice is going to have some big shoes to fill.

But he is someone used to the big stage. He has already made 33 appearances across the Champions League and Europa League. Meanwhile, he has won two league titles in Amsterdam.

His form last season was not as impressive. But Moyes may feel that a move is a gamble worth taking. Rio Ferdinand has previously suggested that he is ‘invaluable‘ to Ajax.

So it would be a big statement if they could not only make a bid, but also wrap up a deal for the Mexican in the very near future.