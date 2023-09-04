West Ham now expected to hand ‘stunning’ player a short-term contract offer

West Ham United are now expected to make a short-term contract offer to Jesse Lingard during the international break.

That’s according to the Mail Online’s Transfer Confidential.

The report says that the England midfielder has been impressing staff whilst training with the side recently.

However, the information also confirms that David Moyes still hasn’t ultimately made a final decision on the move.

Moyes wants to be sure that 30-year-old Jesse Lingard is fully committed.

This news may come as a surprise to West Ham fans who probably consider their side well stacked in the area.

Lingard has mainly been deployed as an attacking midfielder in his career, although he can also do a competent job out wide.

And with West Ham having all of Pablo Fornals, Mohammed Kudus and Maxwell Cornet on their bench last Friday against Luton Town – fans might deem a deal unnecessary.

Moreover, Lingard did fail to have much of an impact whilst under contract with Nottingham Forest last season.

On the other hand, West Ham fans may remember just how good Lingard was during a loan move in 2021.

It’s almost hard to remember a loan signing having a bigger impact across the whole of the Premier League in recent years.

‘Stunning’ Lingard scored nine goals and registered five assists in his 16 appearances for the club.

And although his form for Manchester United and Forest has been nowhere near as good since, West Ham may think they can rekindle that form.

West Ham and Lingard were clearly a good fit in 2021 and a short term contract would allow the club to explore that relationship again.

Whether Lingard would be afforded enough minutes to make an impact is another debate altogether.

Either way, West Ham fans surely will be pleased with how their summer window unfolded, and will already be excited for club football to return.