West Ham now considering 50-year-old manager, five years after David Sullivan first held talks

West Ham United are now reportedly considering Paulo Fonseca as a replacement for David Moyes, five years after David Sullivan first held talks with him.

That’s according to The Guardian, who claim that West Ham’s majority shareholder, Sullivan, met with Fonseca before appointing Manuel Pellegrini back in 2018.

Of course, Pellegrini’s spell in east London didn’t exactly go according to plan after he replaced David Moyes.

The Scotsman returned to the London Stadium and has done a fantastic job the second time around, but he looks set to leave once again after a disappointing season.

And it seems that West Ham could turn to Paulo Fonseca, who nearly ended up replacing Moyes last time out.

West Ham considering Fonseca again

The Guardian reports that the Hammers board have started to consider replacements for Moyes and Fonseca is on the list.

It comes five years after the 50-year-old was actually close to joining West Ham following talks with David Sullivan.

Fonseca only joined LOSC Lille since last summer and currently has them sitting fifth in Ligue 1.

The Portuguese boss is renowned for playing an exciting brand of football and picked up three league titles with Shakhtar Donetsk during his time in Ukraine.

His Shakhtar side earned plenty of plaudits due to his style of football and he has also delivered major honours during spells at Porto and Braga.

Of course, West Ham fans have grown frustrated with the style of football under Moyes this season and would probably welcome an attack-minded coach like Fonseca to the club.

But for the time being, the Hammers will need to ensure they remain in the Premier League beyond this season, especially if they want to attract candidates like Fonseca.

