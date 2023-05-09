West Ham now considering 47-year-old manager, David Moyes has admitted he's 'very good'











West Ham United are reportedly considering hiring Graham Potter, a manager who David Moyes has admitted is ‘very good’.

The Hammers are seemingly out of trouble after they picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

It saw them move up to fifteenth in the Premier League table, but more importantly seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, it’s been an underwhelming campaign for West Ham after they backed David Moyes in the transfer market over the summer.

The Scotsman could be replaced in the summer as a result, depending on the Hammers’ fate in the Europa Conference League. And The Telegraph reports that West Ham are considering moving for Graham Potter should Moyes depart.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

West Ham considering Potter

The outlet claims that West Ham are among the clubs ready to ‘check’ on Potter.

The 47-year-old was sacked following a dismal campaign at Chelsea, but he did an excellent job with Brighton before his short spell at Stamford Bridge.

Potter would be a brilliant option for West Ham on paper, despite his struggles in west London.

The English boss had Brighton punching well above their weight and he was one of the most sought-after coaches in England before his disastrous stint at Chelsea.

Moyes has already labelled Potter a ‘very good’ manager in reaction to him being sacked by the Blues last month.

He said: “I replied to Brendan Rodgers thing which I was really disappointed for Brendan and I’m exactly the same for Graham Potter, because I think that they’re both very good managers.

“I’m sure both will be back in the game, I don’t think they will be out for very long. Sadly in the industry we are in, it can happen and we’re all aware of it.” as quoted by Football.London.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether or not West Ham will decide to replace Moyes at the end of the season. But Potter would certainly be brilliant option should they go down that route.

Moyes has done an excellent job at the London Stadium, but you get the feeling it may be the right time for him to move on.

Show all