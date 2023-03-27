West Ham monitoring 'spectacularly good' £22.8m Barcelona player











West Ham United are one of the sides interested in signing Sergino Dest, with Barcelona ready to sell the right-back permanently this summer.

Sergino Dest is one player who appears to need the summer to arrive. The USMNT international has spent the season on loan with AC Milan. However, 90min reports that the Rossoneri are not intending to take up the option to sign him permanently.

Photo by Andrea Bruno Diodato/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

That has left the door open for a host of teams to make a move of their own. And according to 90min, West Ham are admirers of the 22-year-old.

West Ham eyeing Sergino Dest

Barcelona spent around £22.8 million to sign the right-back from Ajax. And they would ideally like to make most of their money back on Dest before they let him go. However, they are very much open to selling the youngster in the coming months.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Along with West Ham; Wolves and Crystal Palace would like to sign Dest. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Valencia could offer the defender the chance to stay in La Liga.

West Ham do need a big summer window after such a disappointing year at the London Stadium. Of course, the campaign could still end in relegation for David Moyes’ men.

They surely have too much in their squad to go down. But obviously, it is worrying that they remain in so much trouble at this stage of the season.

Right-back is one area where they need to improve. Vladimir Coufal has not been anywhere near as influential as he was during his first few months with the Irons. And Ben Johnson surely has a lot to prove before he becomes a first-team regular in a thriving West Ham team.

Admittedly, Dest’s development has stagnated in more recent times. But Xavi has previously labelled him ‘spectacularly good‘. And if a move works for him, he could definitely be an outstanding signing.