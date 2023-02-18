West Ham monitoring Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips











West Ham United are monitoring the situation of Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City as they prepare to lose Declan Rice in the summer, according to a report from The Sun.

Rice’s future at the London Stadium looks to be very uncertain. He has been an amazing servant during his time with the Hammers. But The Sun reports that West Ham are expecting a massive offer for the England international in the summer.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Replacing Rice is going to be a massive task for David Moyes’ men. And one of the names on their radar is Phillips.

West Ham monitoring Kalvin Phillips

The Sun notes that West Ham wanted the 27-year-old in the 2022 January transfer window while he was at Leeds. However, he was not keen on the switch.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He has since moved to Manchester City. However, he has only made four appearances in the Premier League this season. And on each occasion, he has only come on for the final moments of games.

It would be no surprise to see sides make a move to try and lure Phillips away from the Cityzens this summer. Of course, he would have been aware that he would struggle for consistent game-time. But surely, he will not have been happy with how little he has played.

The problem for his admirers is that he will not come cheap. City paid £45 million for the midfielder, according to Sky Sports. And they will surely not want to lose him given that he does provide depth to the squad.

He would be a decent signing for West Ham. He was Leeds’ standout player for much of his last few years at Elland Road. And he performed superbly alongside Rice at Euro 2020. Jose Mourinho suggested that he was ‘amazing‘ during the tournament.

So if Rice does leave, he would certainly be a decent option for the Irons.