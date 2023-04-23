West Ham monitoring 41-year-old boss as potential replacement for Moyes











West Ham United are monitoring Xabi Alonso in case the club decides to part company with David Moyes in the summer.

That is according to The Sun on Sunday (23/4; page 65), who suggest that the Hammers hierarchy believe that the Spaniard is a real prospect after keeping an eye on his work with Bayer Leverkusen this term.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Xabi Alonso has done an outstanding job with Leverkusen. He was given the job earlier this season while the side were in the relegation zone in the Bundesliga.

West Ham eyeing Xabi Alonso

Now however, they sit seventh in the table. And they are just seven points off the Champions League places heading into the final stages of the campaign.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, West Ham fans look set to have very mixed feelings when they look back on this campaign. Their Premier League status for next season is not yet secured. And yet, they also have another European semi-final to look ahead to, having reached the last four of the Europa Conference League.

That success on the continent however, may not do enough to convince many of the fans that Moyes should continue.

His second spell at the London Stadium has been a huge success. But this season has felt stale. And it would be a real gamble to go into next year with Moyes still at the helm.

Whether Alonso would be open to making the move to the London Stadium remains to be seen. Leverkusen have an extremely exciting squad with a lot of potential. If they keep hold of the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, they can look to make another step forward next year.

West Ham do have a lot of quality, but things need to change in several areas. So it would be a real statement if they could convince Alonso to make the move.