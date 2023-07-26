West Ham make approach for £25m speedster likened to Alphonso Davies

West Ham United have reportedly made their move for Juventus wing-back Samuel Iling-Junior.

This is according to Il Bianconero, who claim that the Hammers are one of several clubs pursuing the 19-year-old.

As well as West Ham, the likes of Fulham and Everton are apparently also hoping to sign Iling-Junior.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Hammers are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of the new season.

West Ham are apparently close to signing Carlos Borges from Manchester City.

However, the Hammers may not be done yet on the attacking front, according to the above report.

Iling-Junior would certainly be a good shout for West Ham, as he’s an incredibly exciting prospect.

Indeed, the Hammers have been linked with him earlier this summer.

Tuttojuve reported in June that the Hammers were one of several teams plotting a bid worth around £25million.

Based on the report from Il Bianconero, West Ham could get him for even cheaper.

The Italian outlet claims that Juve value Iling-Junior at ‘slightly more’ than £17million.

Iling-Junior is the youngest player to have started a Champions League game for Juventus.

This shows how talented he is and how highly clubs – including his parent club – rate him.

Iling-Junior has already made 18 senior appearances for Juve. Not a bad tally for such a huge club.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Can West Ham beat Premier League rivals to top talent?

In terms of his style of play, Football Talent Scout recently described him as a ‘flamboyant’ winger with many strengths.

These include pace, acceleration, athleticism, dribbling, ball control and bravery.

They also compared Iling-Junior’s style of play to Alphonso Davies and rated him 8.5 out of 10 for potential.

Meanwhile, Michele Neri from Eurosport told TNT Sports that Iling-Junior is an ‘assist machine’ who’s ‘very quick’.

All in all, West Ham should push to sign him, without a doubt.

He’s a top talent, has experience at the highest level, has a very high ceiling, and Juve seem to want to sell him.