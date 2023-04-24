West Ham linked manager Xavi Alonso goes 13 matches undefeated











Xavi Alonso has been recently linked to West Ham, via The Sun, and the Spanish manager has just managed a great achievement of going 13 games undefeated with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Hammers still have David Moyes in charge. Despite them currently in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, the manager is under a lot of pressure due to West Ham being in the bottom half of the table.

Until recent weeks there were genuine relegation fears. Now they sit a bit more comfortable in 13th, but this still may not be enough to save Moyes.

TalkSPORT revealed that Alonso has been drawing comparisons with Mikel Arteta and Vincent Kompany when it comes to his managerial style.

West Ham linked Xabi Alonso shining at Bayer Leverkusen

The 41 year old joined Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022 and he is shining at the club. This is his first ever job as a first team manager and many may be shocked to see how well he has performed so far.

In his 30 games in all competitions, Alonso has picked up 17 wins and only seven losses. The club are currently 13 matches undefeated in all competitions, and this includes a victory over Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen, who were in the bottom half of the table when Alonso took over, are now sixth. The players massively rate him, with Jeremie Frimpong calling him a “great coach”.

Part of the reason some at West Ham have been unhappy with Moyes is due to his style of football as well as a lot of poor results this campaign.

They have gone from top eight battlers to relegation battlers and this is perhaps a sign that Moyes has taken them as far as he can. Not only is Alonso getting results, but he is also playing good football. If West Ham could sign him then it looks like it could be a great appointment.

