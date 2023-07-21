West Ham United are reportedly looking for reinforcements up front ahead of next season.

The Hammers struggled in the Premier League last season and David Moyes will want additional firepower for next term.

In addition, West Ham duo Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have both been linked with moves away this summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Speculation has started doing the rounds suggesting the Hammers are now looking at AC Milan’s Divock Origi.

Get Italian Football News recently claimed that West Ham are eyeing the Belgian alongside Crystal Palace.

Now, Gazzetta dello Sport (20/7/23, pg 9) has reported that the Hammers are ‘talking’ to Milan over Origi.

As well as West Ham, Galatasaray are apparently in contact with the Rossoneri over the former Liverpool cult hero.

However, Gazzetta suggests that there are two potential obstacles over the Hammers signing Origi.

One of those is his salary (€4m net per year, or around £67,000-a-week).

The other, according to the report, is his lack of interest in leaving Milan this summer.

Our view

Considering West Ham reportedly have 12 players on more than £67,000-a-week, Origi’s salary shouldn’t be an issue.

Back in March, Calciomercato claimed that Milan has placed a €15million (£13million) price tag on Origi.

In terms of finances, West Ham seem well placed both on the transfer fee front and the salary front.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Obviously the second point – Origi’s desire to fight for his spot at San Siro – is a serious issue for the Hammers.

The striker wanting to stay is good in a way. It shows he’s not a player who gives up easily, which is a great trait.

However, if Origi’s club freeze him out, then he may not have a choice, unless he wants a season on the sidelines.

One thing’s for sure though. Origi is an “outstanding” player with plenty of Premier League experience who’d benefit West Ham.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.