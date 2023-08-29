West Ham in talks to sign ‘one of Europe’s most highly-rated young players’ – Sky journalist

West Ham United are looking to finish their summer transfer business with a flourish.

The Hammers took a while to get going, but this month they’ve made a host of top signings.

Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos have all joined.

Several names are still doing the rounds on the West Ham rumour mill, such as Yuri Alberto and Hugo Ekitike.

Regarding the latter player, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has now provided an update on X.

He claimed that the Hammers are currently in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the 21-year-old striker.

Apparently, West Ham and PSG are discussing the possibility of both a permanent move and a loan.

Prior reports have suggested that PSG want around €35million (£30million) for Ekitike.

Our view

Amazing how quickly things can change in just a few weeks.

A month ago, West Ham were yet to make a signing this summer and their team looked weaker after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Now, the Hammers have brought in some top players and have started the Premier League season with two wins and a draw.

West Ham now look set to make at least one more signing. If Ekitike joins, they’d be getting themselves ‘one of Europe’s most highly-rated young players‘.

The Frenchman is only going to get better, and he could develop into a top player at the London Stadium.