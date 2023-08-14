West Ham hold interest in ‘new Luka Modric’, Barcelona have tried to sign him

West Ham United are interested in signing Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer as a possible replacement for Lucas Paqueta.

That’s according to the MailOnline’s Transfer Confidential who also confirmed that Paqueta is eager to leave.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Whilst a Paqueta departure is not likely to excite West Ham fans, a move for Lovro Majer really could.

The 25-year-old Croatian has previously attracted the interest of multiple top clubs including FC Barcelona.

The midfielder, who is mainly praised for his attacking qualities, does have a similar profile to Paqueta in a lot of respects.

Majer is usually deployed in similar roles to Paqueta when playing in Ligue 1, even if West Ham would be a step up.

Although West Ham are unfortunately looking likely to lose a number of stars this summer, it does seem they are finally cracking on with replacements.

The midfield revamp has continued today with the confirmation of James Ward-Prowse’s signature.

Alongside Edson Alvarez, Ward-Prowse will go some way to replacing Declan Rice, just as Lovro Majer may be intended to with Lucas Paqueta.

Due to starting his career at Dinamo Zagreb and possessing similar qualities, Lovro Majer is often touted as the ‘new Luka Modric’.

And whilst that is a lofty comparison, Majer has been putting in displays that Modric would surely be proud of.

Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

It’s something of a surprise that Majer is still a Rennes player given all the interest he’s had whilst at the French club.

And whilst West Ham will undoubtedly have other targets on their list, a pursuit of Majer would look well-advised.

The Croatian international now has 21 caps for his country and is steadily showing progress year by year.

And if Majer does end up fulfilling even half of the potential of Croatian superstar Luka Modric then he’ll be doing very well.

No club wants to lose a player like Paqueta, but if West Ham pursue Majer they could be executing a brilliant damage limitation plan.