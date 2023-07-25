West Ham having to ‘reconsider their next move’ for ‘unbelievable’ target

West Ham are still interested in midfielder James Ward-Prowse but the latest news shares that they might have to reconsider their next move for him.

West Ham lost Declan Rice to Arsenal this summer. Due to the huge fee they received from him, other clubs know that they have a lot of money.

According to talkSPORT, Southampton are not willing to sell James Ward-Prowse for a fee £25m. The news goes on to suggest that West Ham are very interested in the 28-year-old.

Due to the fact that Southampton want more money for him, West Ham may apparently have to ‘reconsider their next move’.

With the Hammers desperately needing some midfield reinforcements, they need to act fast, as other clubs will come in for the players that they are interested in.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

West Ham will have to pay more if they want Ward-Prowse

The “unbelievable” Englishman was not able to help his boyhood club stay in the Premier League last season despite performing well.

Now, with Southampton in the Championship, Ward-Prowse will want to return to the Premier League as soon as he possibly can.

West Ham will need multiple midfielders to replace Declan Rice. The Southampton captain is definitely a great target to help them in their rebuild.

It is no shock to see Southampton want more than £25million. He is lethal at free-kicks and also great in both defence and attack.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

We know they have a decent transfer budget. They need to not low-ball for top quality players like Ward-Prowse or else they will lose out on their targets.

It is crucial for West Ham to improve the quality of their squad next season. They will be battling in the Premier League and the Europa League so need to make sure they have a strong set up so they do not fall behind.