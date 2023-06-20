West Ham United reportedly have a ‘special interest’ in Yunus Musah.

This is according to AS, via Sport Witness, who claim the Hammers are ‘especially’ keen on the 20-year-old.

West Ham are looking to bolster their ranks after a successful end to the 2022-23 campaign.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Hammers won the Europa Conference League and also staved off relegation from the Premier League.

West Ham will also have to bring in a replacement if they sell Declan Rice in the coming days or weeks.

Meanwhile, Musah is a rising star in midfield for Valencia and for the United States international team.

His talent, potential, age and UK passport are all an ‘incentive’ for Premier League teams, ‘especially’ West Ham.

The report claims that David Moyes side haven’t submitted a bid yet, and they’re the only English team mentioned.

However, there are apparently several Premier League clubs ‘interested in hiring’ Musah.

Sport Witness also noted how the AS online report mentions ‘there is special interest’ from the Hammers in him.

As for Valencia, they are apparently open to selling as they want to ‘make cash’ this summer.

Our view

If Rice leaves West Ham, then the club will have some big shoes to fill.

And Musah certainly seems like a great shout for the Hammers.

He isn’t 21 until November, but he already has over 100 competitive outings for Valencia and 24 USA caps.

Back in 2020, Gio Reyna told Rising Ballers: “There’s a reason he’s playing for Valencia every week.

“He’s a big player and one of the best U18s in the world.”

More recently, ESPN listed him as one of the 39 best young players in the game right now.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Selling Rice would give West Ham a huge financial boost that they can then reinvest.

With that in mind, this looks like a very plausible transfer lead, and it should be one to watch.