‘West Ham have sniffed’: Moyes has looked at ‘excellent’ Brazilian PL rival will sell for £20m – journalist

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that West Ham United have had a look at Fred with Manchester United open to selling the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Bailey was speaking on Talking Transfers, suggesting that the Brazilian is likely to cost around £15 million in this window ahead of the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

Fred has been an interesting signing for Manchester United. He has made well over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions. And he did have some bright moments under Erik ten Hag last season.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

However, there does appear to be a feeling that he has never quite lived up to expectations. Certainly, the perception of his midfield partnership with Scott McTominay has not generally been a positive one.

90min reports that Manchester United do not have Fred in their long-term plans and would be open to cashing in. And Bailey has now provided a little more detail on his future.

West Ham have looked at Fred

And interestingly, he suggested that David Moyes has considered a potential move for Fred in this window.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

“[Manchester] United would like over £20 million for him. They’re not getting that,” he told Talking Transfers. “I think Fulham have an interest. West Ham have sniffed, Saudi Arabia. There’s interest in Italy. Interestingly, Jose Mourinho likes Fred and McTominay. I think you’re looking at £15 million, roughly around that figure.”

It is not clear whether West Ham are active in the race to sign Fred. But it must be noted that 90min‘s report today makes no mention of the Hammers’ interest. So perhaps he is not someone that the Irons are really keen on at this time.

But there may be some West Ham fans who would not mind Fred moving to the London Stadium. He is no stranger to the Premier League. And he is not going to cost a huge amount when you consider the money the Hammers are about to receive.

On his day, he is ‘excellent‘.

Having said that, West Ham face a defining window. They are about to lose their best player. The funds which come in for Declan Rice leave the door open for the club to move forward. But they simply have to spend money wisely.

And given how Fred has come in for criticism during his time with Manchester United, there are likely to be a number of West Ham supporters who will be imploring their club to steer clear.