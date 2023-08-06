West Ham have ‘sent first official bid’ for ‘invaluable’ midfielder – Romano

West Ham look to finally be trying to find their replacement for Declan Rice as Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club have made an official bid for a defensive midfielder.

The player West Ham have apparently made a move to sign is Edson Alvarez. Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared this latest transfer update.

Romano reported the latest on West Ham’s pursuit of Alvarez. He said: “Understand West Ham have just sent first official bid for Édson Álvarez — package around £30m. Follows exclusive story yesterday on personal terms agreed. Negotiations continue between with Ajax. Édson, ready to fly for medical any moment.”

With the Premier League club still waiting to make their first signing of the summer, fans will be delighted to hear that they have made a bid for a player.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

West Ham bid for Edson Alvarez

The 25 year-old defensive midfielder has shone whilst playing for Dutch side Ajax. He would definitely be a great signing for West Ham.

Last year, speaking on BT Sport (26/10 7:37pm), Rio Ferdinand called the player ‘invaluable‘. He has definitely shown it for both club and country and has won league titles and national trophies.

Bringing this type of player into the squad to help replacing Declan Rice would be a massive coup for West Ham this summer.

They definitely need reinforcements as soon as possible. This was emphasised by the fact that they lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in their last pre-season game.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

The squad needs to improve sooner rather than later. Fans will not be happy that there hasn’t been any signings yet and there is only six days left until their first game.

If the Hammers squad is not improved soon then it could be a really difficult season for the club this summer in the Premier League.