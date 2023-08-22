West Ham United have just sealed their third senior signing of the summer, landing Greece international defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The centre-back has joined the Hammers from Stuttgart in a deal reportedly worth an initial £17million, with a further £2million in add-ons.

However, West Ham don’t seem to be done yet, with other names doing the rounds ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has now reported that the Hammers have opened talks over Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

West Ham are yet to make a formal bid for the Morocco international, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025.

As well as En-Nesyri, West Ham are reportedly trying to get a deal for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus over the line.

West Ham could certainly do with bolstering their attacking ranks before the transfer window slams shut.

En-Nesyri would be a good shout for the Hammers. He’s a very talented and experienced forward in his prime years.

The 26-year-old has already scored twice in Sevilla’s three competitive games so far this season.

His record with the La Liga club reads 158 games, 55 goals and five assists. He has also won two Europa League trophies at the club.

In addition, En-Nesyri also played a significant role in Morocco’s outstanding run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

Breaking the Lines recently published an in-depth analysis article on the player, where they sung his praises.

They described En-Nesyri as a ‘devastating’, ‘reliable and effective’ forward with ‘arguably one of the best leaps in football’.

In terms of price tag, the Daily Mail reported at the start of the year that the 6ft 3in ace has a price tag of around £35million.