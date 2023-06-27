West Ham have now held talks to sign ‘incredible’ 23-year-old PL rival have made £21.5m bid for

West Ham United have opened talks with Torino over a potential deal for Perr Schuurs with the two clubs already set to discuss the future of Nikola Vlasic this summer.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Hammers are interested in landing the 23-year-old in the transfer window.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Perr Schuurs‘ stay in Italy could potentially be brief. The centre-back only arrived in Turin last year following a four-year spell on the books at Ajax.

West Ham open initial talks over Perr Schuurs

But it seems that there is now a good chance that he could head to the Premier League before too long. Reports from Tuttomercatoweb on Monday claimed that Crystal Palace had made a £21.5 million bid for the youngster.

Photo by Loris Roselli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The same report noted that an eye needed to be kept on the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United.

But perhaps West Ham are looking to steal a march on all of their top-flight rivals. 90min reports that the Hammers have held initial talks with Torino over a possible move for Schuurs.

The lines of communication between the two sides are open after Vlasic spent last season on loan with the Serie A side. So it is seems that West Ham have taken the opportunity to ask about Schuurs.

Schuurs would be a really exciting signing for the Irons. David Moyes’ men are preparing for a return to the Europa League this coming season. And they will be hoping to improve considerably in the Premier League.

The fact that Schuurs is being linked with Liverpool and Newcastle says a lot about his talent and potential. His development has been ‘incredible‘ so far. So it would be a real coup for West Ham if they follow up on their initial interest.