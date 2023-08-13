West Ham have asked to be kept informed about Anthony Martial after registering an interest in signing the Manchester United forward this summer.

That is according to talkSPORT, which notes that talks over a potential move for the Frenchman are at an early stage.

Anthony Martial could get the chance to leave Old Trafford in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. He has struggled to live up to expectations during his time in Manchester.

TalkSPORT reports that it is not yet clear whether Erik ten Hag would be willing to let the 27-year-old leave due to a lack of options up front in his squad.

West Ham ask about Martial

But West Ham are considering a potential move for the forward. Of course, David Moyes’ side is also lacking in depth up front right now, with Gianluca Scamacca finally leaving the club recently.

Neither Michail Antonio and Danny Ings were particularly impressive last season. And obviously, West Ham have lost their best player this summer. So it is imperative that they strengthen before the window closes.

They have enquired about Martial. And talkSPORT claims that they want to be kept informed of any developments concerning the forward.

What may perhaps help is that Martial is out of contract next summer – though Transfermarkt shows that there is a one-year option also. So Manchester United will be aware that his value is likely to only drop further.

His record in the Premier League is actually a decent one. And he still has plenty to offer if something clicks for him. Robin van Persie previously suggested that he is a ‘world-class‘ striker.

So if Manchester United are open to doing business at a decent price, it could be a good option for the Hammers.