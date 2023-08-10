West Ham have now asked about ‘amazing’ £80m striker also wanted by Bayern Munich

West Ham United have asked how much Eintracht Frankfurt want for Randal Kolo Muani as they set their sights on signing a new striker in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that David Moyes’ men are weighing up making an offer for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It looks as though it is going to need to be a huge few weeks at the London Stadium. West Ham have already lost Declan Rice. And there is speculation that Lucas Paqueta could follow him out of the door.

West Ham have asked about Randal Kolo Muani

Certainly, their fans will be hoping to see them push the boat out. And one move which would definitely represent that is a bid for Randal Kolo Muani.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The 24-year-old is one of the most highly sought-after forwards in Europe right now. The Frankfurt star helped France to the World Cup final. And he scored 23 goals in all competitions for the German side.

90min reports that Manchester United and Bayern Munich want Kolo Muani. But West Ham have also made an enquiry of their own, asking for the potential price.

It would be a surprise if the Hammers did follow up their enquiry with a bid. The Independent reported earlier in the summer that he would cost around £80 million.

Obviously, that would smash West Ham’s transfer record. So it would be a massive statement if the Irons brought him in.

Much will depend on what remains of their budget if they go big on another striker. Moyes has several issues to address within the squad after an underwhelming domestic campaign.

But Kolo Muani is an ‘amazing‘ talent. So it would not be a huge shock if he was one player on the move before the deadline.