West Ham have looked at signing £20m striker who Pep Guardiola says is a ‘killer in the box’

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims West Ham United have looked at signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jacobs took to X on Thursday afternoon and stated Leicester value Iheanacho around £20 million.

West Ham are yet to bring in a striker this summer after losing Gianluca Scamacca. Of course, the Hammers have moved to bring in Mohamed Kudus and the former Ajax star is capable of playing across the frontline.

Michail Antonio has also enjoyed an encouraging start to the new campaign as he’s netted twice in three appearances.

But the Hammers may be keen to bolster David Moyes’ options in attack before tomorrow’s deadline. And Jacobs claims West Ham have explored the possibility of snapping up Kelechi Iheanacho.

West Ham have looked at Iheanacho signing

Jacobs states that Leicester value Iheanacho at around £20 million, with Enzo Maresca keen to keep hold of the striker.

Nevertheless, West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace have all looked at signing the Nigeria star.

Iheanacho has struggled to reach his full potential after leaving Manchester City for the King Power Stadium back in 2017.

The 26-year-old netted just eight times in all competitions last season and his highest return in the Premier League came during the 2020-21 campaign as he bagged 12 league goals.

But before Pep Guardiola ultimately sold Iheanacho to Leicester, he was a huge fan of the striker.

Indeed, he labelled the Nigerian a ‘killer in the box’ back in May 2017.

West Ham are arguably slightly short in terms of options up front. But a move for Iheanacho would make little sense at this stage.

The Foxes star hasn’t exactly been prolific for Leicester over the years and wouldn’t represent much of an upgrade on Antonio.

Nevertheless, he would be a younger alternative to the Hammers striker and could provide Moyes with an option from the bench.