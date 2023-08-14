West Ham have just opened talks to sign £40m attacking midfielder, he’s ‘incredible’ – Fabrizio Romano

West ham could lose Lucas Paqueta this summer transfer window and it looks like they have found a potential replacement for the midfielder.

Reports have been suggesting that Paqueta is attracting big interest this summer and the West Ham star has already agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Hammers are targeting Kudus in case the Brazilian does depart this summer transfer window.

Romano tweeted: “West Ham now open initial talks to sign Mohammed Kudus — priority target in case Lucas Paquetá leaves to join Manchester City. Positive talks on player side, Kudus open to the move — still waiting to approach Ajax as deal will depend on Paquetá.”

West ham eyeing Kudus in case Paqueta leaves

This is a big move for West Ham and the Ajax attacking midfielder would be a great replacement if Paqueta leaves this summer.

The ‘incredible‘ player, who would reportedly cost around £40million, has also been linked to fellow Premier League side Arsenal this transfer window.

Kudus is still only 23 years-old but has a very high ceiling. He has proven his quality at Ajax over the years by scoring 24 goals and picking up 11 assists in 85 appearances. Kudus has also scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana.

The attacking midfielder started the new season off as expected as he managed to score a goal in their only game so far.

It is good to see West Ham already looking for a replacement this summer transfer window before Paqueta has even officially left.

Sadly, it does show that it is very likely that the 25 year-old Brazilian will depart this summer. The silver lining is the fact that the club have found a top player to replace him.