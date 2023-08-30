West Ham have just made approach to sign 20-year-old who’s ‘far too good’

West Ham United have made an approach to sign Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards before Friday’s deadline.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist James Savundra, who took to X last night and shared an update on West Ham’s interest in Edwards.

The Hammers have already bolstered their options at centre-back with the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart. But David Moyes is clearly targeting one more addition in central defence after missing out on Harry Maguire.

Edwards has starred for Posh over the past couple of seasons and at just 20, he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

And Savundra claims West Ham have approached Peterborough about signing the English centre-back this week.

West Ham move for Edwards

Savundra claims Edwards is being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs. But it’s West Ham who have made an approach to sign the talented defender.

He wrote: “West Ham have made an initial approach for Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

“The 20-year-old has been tracked by a host of Premier League clubs.”

Edwards impressed for Posh last season under Darren Ferguson as they narrowly missed out on promotion after a play offs semi-final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender has considerable experience for a youngster after season in League One and the Championship.

He’s highly-rated by Peterborough’s chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, who admitted he was surprised Edwards was still at the club last month.

“It’s an absolute joke Ronnie is still here,” MacAnthony the Posh Plus service. “We are all amazed and it’s not because we are being greedy or silly.

“He’s as good as he’s ever been, He answered all the questions about him after the gaffer came back to the club in January. He was outstanding in both legs of the play-offs when he was up against some giants.

“You should have seen him against Leicester when he didn’t make a mistake or give the ball away against some top players.

“He’s now far too good for us and I don’t believe he will still be with us when the season starts as he is made for some of the teams in the Premier League.

“This is not me making an advert for him, but clubs need to be serious and do the right deal.” as quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Edwards is clearly a talented young defender and it’s no surprise to see him attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

The 20-year-old possesses brilliant qualities on the ball. But should he complete a switch to East London, it will be intriguing to see he how fits into Moyes’ system.

He’s hardly dominant in the air but would suit a more possession-based side. Nevertheless, this would be an exciting coup for West Ham and would provide them with a different type of option at centre-back.