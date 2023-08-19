West Ham have informed David Moyes that £50m attacker is ‘too expensive’ for them

West Ham have been in the market for an attacker but David Moyes has now been told that one of his targets costs too much.

According to FootballTransfers, West Ham have money available due to selling Declan Rice for a hefty fee this summer.

The report goes on to say that Moyes wants to use some of this money to sign Folarin Balogun this summer.

Apparently, despite the club selling Rice for more than £100million, the board have informed Moyes that Balogun is ‘too expensive’.

West Ham tell Moyes Balogun is too expensive

Reports have been suggesting that Arsenal want around £50million for Balogun. It is no shock to see Arsenal want a big price after the player performed amazingly on loan last season.

They have also spent a lot of money this summer so need to receive some money to make sure they can spend more if needed.

Last season on loan in Ligue 1, Balogun managed 22 goals in all competitions. A 22 year-old forward being this prolific emphasises that he has a really high ceiling.

The Hammers are crying out for a young hungry forward who has shown that they can score goals, so you can see why Moyes is a fan of Balogun.

Perhaps the board want their money more split out across numerous players instead of spending big on one or two.

Only time will tell as to whether this is the right idea from the owners or whether they should be backing Moyes’ targets more.