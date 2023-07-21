West Ham are going to revamp their midfield this summer.

Indeed, after selling Declan Rice for £105m to Arsenal, the Hammers have plenty of cash to splash, and, as you can imagine, a huge portion of that windfall will be put towards signing new midfielders.

The likes of Joao Palhinha and James Ward-Prowse have both been linked lately, but according to Fabrizio Romano, there’s another Premier League midfielder now on the east London club’s radar.

According to Romano, West Ham have now asked for information about Philip Billing’s situation.

Billing is clearly an option for West Ham heading into the summer, and, in all honesty, he wouldn’t be a bad buy.

The Danish midfielder isn’t the most fashionable player in the world, but so often West Ham’s best players aren’t all that fashionable.

Billing ticks a number of boxes for David Moyes’ side. He’s a real battler who turns up in the big moments, and his 6 ft 5 frame doesn’t help when you’re entering a team that relies rather heavily on set-pieces.

Of course, he’s not the second-coming of Declan Rice, but he’s really not a bad option in the midfield so long as he’s partnered with someone with a bit more technical quality.

Billing is entering the final year of his deal, so there could be a bargain on the cards here, but, after a very impressive summer transfer window from Bournemouth, the midfielder could well be tempted to stay with the Cherries.

Described as ‘outstanding’ during the Eddie Howe era, Billing has been at Bournemouth for a little while now, and it does feel as though it would be strange for him to leave Bournemouth as the Andoni Iraola era is just getting underway and the south coast club feel as though they’re on the brink of something special.

Keep an eye on this one.