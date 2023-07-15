West Ham have bid £14.5m for Newcastle target who’s a ‘constant threat’

West Ham United and Newcastle United are just two of the clubs reportedly in pursuit of Strasbourg’s Habib Diallo.

Journalist Ignazio Genuardi recently tweeted that the Hammers and the Magpies were both eyeing the 28-year-old.

Now, reporter Papa Mahmoud Gueye has tweeted that West Ham have tried to steal a march on Newcastle for Diallo.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

He claimed that the Hammers have made a €17million bid (around £14.5million) for the player.

However, Strasbourg have reportedly rejected West Ham’s offer.

Back in June, The Sun reported that the French outfit values Diallo at around £20million.

Our view

West Ham struggled in the Premier League last season and flirted with relegation for much of the campaign.

Although their goal tally wasn’t terrible (42 from 38 games), it wasn’t great either and they can do much better.

In addition, West Ham will be in the Europa League, so they’ll need more players to manage a bigger workload.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly also looking for reinforcements in attack ahead of a huge season for them.

The Magpies will also be in Europe, and they’ll want strength in depth to challenge on four fronts.

It’s no surprise that West Ham and Newcastle are both reportedly eyeing Diallo.

Last season was his most prolific in the top flight, as he registered 20 goals and one assist for his club.

The 28-year-old boasts considerable experience at a high level, having played in Ligue 1 and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

He was part of the Senegal team that won the trophy in 2022, making three appearances in the group stages.

Back in 2020, Total Football Analysis described him as a ‘constant threat’ and a ‘striker in the purest sense of the word’.

He’s a decent player with a modest price tag, and could be a good option for both West Ham and Newcastle.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.