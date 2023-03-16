West Ham fighting to sign striker who scored two World Cup goals in Qatar











West Ham are among the clubs interested in Niclas Fullkrug of Werder Bremen when the summer transfer window opens.

The German international scored twice at the World Cup in Qatar, despite Hansi Flick’s side going out in the group stages.

He is also the Bundesliga top scorer, which has understandably caught the attention of sides in England, including the Hammers and Everton.

Deichstube claim that both sides may have a battle on their hands to convince the striker to join them when the market opens.

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham fighting to convince Niclas Fullkrug to join them

They say that he has got a taste for playing with the best from his time in the international setup and that is where his ambition lies.

Both clubs are of course in the Premier League relegation battle, and if either went down to the Championship, they would have no chance.

Even if they stay up, they would need to convince Fullkrug that things are going to be a lot better next time around and that he could be at the heart of it.

View Instagram Post

The report says he would cost a minimum of 15 million euros (£13 million), but that he could go for a whole lot more than that.

He has a contract until 2025, but that is no guarantee alone that he stays, if an offer comes in from a project which excites him.

For the time being, West Ham need to focus on staying up, then sort their managerial situation and therefore transfer policy over the summer.