West Ham eyeing ‘immensely exciting’ £30m striker likened to Kylian Mbappe

New reports have suggested that West Ham are interested in making a move for Hugo Ekitike this summer transfer window.

It is a rollercoaster at West Ham currently. They are yet to make any signings and are struggling to find a replacement for Declan Rice.

Things look like they could be on the up. According to RMCSport, Ekitike ‘catches the eye’ of multiple teams around Europe.

Apparently, West Ham is one of these and they have expressed interest in the young forward.

Fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as well as Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, are all keen too.

West Ham want Ekitike

The ‘immensely exciting prospect’ would definitely add some good quality to a West Ham attacking lineup which has 33 year-old Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Gianluca Scamacca is also at the club, but the player, who only managed three Premier League goals last season, is heavily linked with a move away.

Ekitike is only 21 years old but is highly-rated. He currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain who signed him for a reported £30million.

At his former club Reims, he scored 11 goals in 28 games.

The player – who has been compared to Kylian Mbappe – clearly has the potential to succeed at a top level and be a prolific striker.

However, the question is whether David Moyes can get the best out of him.

Moyes has failed the get the best out of Scamacca. The 24 year-old forward was highly-rated. No doubt there will be worries from the fan base that the same will happen with the PSG striker.

West Ham need depth and they need more quality. Ekitike most definitely fits the bill, but with other top interest, it may be very hard to sign him.