West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, which claims that Broja is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Nicolas Jackson.

West Ham look set to go big over the coming weeks as Declan Rice nears a record-breaking switch to Arsenal.

Indeed, the Gunners have already had a bid worth £105 million accepted, with the two sides currently attempting to come to an agreement on the payment structure.

Of course, West Ham will need to replace their skipper and have been linked with a move for Fulham star Joao Palhinha. But David Moyes will also be keen to address a lack of goals in his side after his forwards struggled last season.

Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca managed just eight goals between them in the Premier League last time out, while Danny Ings has bagged just twice in the league since his January switch from Aston Villa.

And it seems that West Ham could look to Broja to solve their issues in-front of goal.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

West Ham eyeing Broja move

TEAMtalk reports that Broja is actively seeking a move away from Chelsea after the club snapped up Nicolas Jackson.

It’s noted that West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley are all monitoring his situation.

Broja’s agents are currently exploring their options, with plenty of interest coming from Premier League sides.

Broja has been labelled a ‘sensational’ talent during his loan spell with Southampton during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Albanian forward netted nine times in all competitions for the Saints, before returning to Chelsea last summer.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

He’s struggled to get a real opportunity at Chelsea, despite their woes in-front of goal. But he has shown glimpses of his quality during his time in the Premier League.

Yet, this move would be a bit of a gamble from West Ham’s point of view. Broja suffered a cruciate ligament rupture back in December which ultimately kept him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old is also yet to show he can score on a regular basis in the Premier League and West Ham are in desperate need of a prolific goalscorer.

With that being said, Broja clearly has huge potential and West Ham may feel he can reach his best level at the London Stadium.